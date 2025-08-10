Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Salah Condemns UEFA Over Silence on Gaza Player’s Killing

2025-08-10 04:55:45
(MENAFN) Egyptian football icon Mohamed Salah has openly rebuked UEFA for omitting key details in its tribute to slain Palestinian player Suleiman al-Obaid, who was killed in an Israeli strike while awaiting humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Al-Obaid, often hailed as one of Palestine’s greatest footballers, was killed on Wednesday amid what Palestinian officials describe as the second year of genocide in the besieged enclave.

In a widely circulated message posted Saturday, Salah criticized UEFA’s vague homage, which praised the athlete’s legacy but made no mention of the circumstances of his death. “Can you tell us how, where and why he died?” the Liverpool star demanded.

UEFA had issued a brief tribute, stating: "Farewell to Suleiman al-Obaid, the 'Palestinian Pele.' A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times." The governing body has not responded to Salah’s criticism.

Al-Obaid was among the latest casualties in a growing list of athletes who have perished during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023. According to Palestinian officials, over 800 members of the sports community have been killed amid ongoing airstrikes, famine, and decimated infrastructure.

The 41-year-old, who earned 24 caps and scored twice for Palestine’s national team, died while waiting for humanitarian relief — part of a contentious Israeli- and U.S.-supported airdrop initiative that critics have branded a “death trap.”

The United Nations reports that at least 1,373 Palestinians have died since May 27 while attempting to access food under the same program. Aid agencies say Israel continues to obstruct conventional humanitarian corridors into Gaza.

Confirming al-Obaid’s death, the Palestinian Football Association stated: “Former national team player Suleiman al-Obaid was martyred during an attack by occupation forces while waiting for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.”

Born in Gaza and a father of five, al-Obaid was remembered for inspiring future generations through his play and perseverance under siege.

