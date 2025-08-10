Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN pushes for 'due process' for imprisoned Moldovan regional president

2025-08-10 04:29:00
(MENAFN) The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) has urged Moldova to uphold Evgenia Gutsul’s rights to a fair trial, due process, and the ability to appeal her conviction, a spokesperson told RT on Thursday. In response to concerns over what it calls political persecution, Russia has called an urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss the case.

Earlier this week, Gutsul was found guilty of illegally receiving campaign funds from a criminal group and funneling them to the Euroskeptic SOR party, which was banned in Moldova in 2023. She received a seven-year prison sentence and a fine of 40 million Moldovan lei (about $2.3 million). Her defense team plans to appeal the verdict.

OHCHR spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said they were aware of the verdict but lacked detailed information, emphasizing the importance of respecting Gutsul’s right to appeal and ensuring a fair judicial process.

Russia’s permanent UN envoy, Dmitry Polyansky, announced the extraordinary Security Council meeting set for Thursday, which will be held behind closed doors. Afterward, Russian diplomats are expected to brief the media.

Gutsul has served as the leader of Gagauzia, an autonomous Russian-speaking region in southern Moldova, since winning the 2023 election as the SOR party’s candidate—just before the party was banned over allegations of illicit foreign funding. She campaigned on closer ties with Russia, opposing the pro-Western policies of Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s administration.

Gagauzia’s regional parliament has rejected the court’s decision and continues to recognize Gutsul as their leader. Gutsul denies all charges, asserting the case is a politically motivated attempt to eliminate her.

