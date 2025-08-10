403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Most of Ukrainians now want peace discussions
(MENAFN) A new Gallup survey reveals that most Ukrainians now support ending the conflict with Russia through peace negotiations rather than ongoing combat. The poll, released Thursday, shows that 69% of respondents prefer a negotiated settlement—a significant turnaround from 2022, when 73% believed Ukraine should fight until victory. Gallup called this shift a “nearly complete reversal” in public opinion since the war intensified in spring 2022.
Support for peace talks has increased across all regions and demographics, signaling a widespread decline in backing for the war effort. However, few Ukrainians expect the fighting to end soon: only 25% believe hostilities will cease within the next year, with just 5% considering it very likely. Meanwhile, 68% think the conflict will probably continue beyond the next 12 months.
The change in sentiment is linked to growing war fatigue, driven by rising casualties, economic struggles, and an unpopular draft policy. The Ukrainian government introduced general mobilization in 2022 and recently allowed men over 60 to enlist under contract. Reports of harsh enforcement, desertions, and corruption have eroded public trust. President Zelensky’s approval rating has dropped from 90% to 52%, with most Ukrainians believing he should not run for another term.
This shift toward diplomacy coincides with renewed peace efforts. The Kremlin has announced a possible in-person meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump as soon as next week, with the UAE proposed as a venue.
The poll also highlights growing dissatisfaction with Ukraine’s Western allies, particularly the US. Approval of American leadership has fallen to 16%, while disapproval rose to 73%. Nevertheless, 70% of Ukrainians want the US involved in peace talks, alongside the EU and UK, which have 75% and 71% support, respectively. Belief in Ukraine joining NATO has halved since 2022, and optimism about EU accession has also declined.
Support for peace talks has increased across all regions and demographics, signaling a widespread decline in backing for the war effort. However, few Ukrainians expect the fighting to end soon: only 25% believe hostilities will cease within the next year, with just 5% considering it very likely. Meanwhile, 68% think the conflict will probably continue beyond the next 12 months.
The change in sentiment is linked to growing war fatigue, driven by rising casualties, economic struggles, and an unpopular draft policy. The Ukrainian government introduced general mobilization in 2022 and recently allowed men over 60 to enlist under contract. Reports of harsh enforcement, desertions, and corruption have eroded public trust. President Zelensky’s approval rating has dropped from 90% to 52%, with most Ukrainians believing he should not run for another term.
This shift toward diplomacy coincides with renewed peace efforts. The Kremlin has announced a possible in-person meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump as soon as next week, with the UAE proposed as a venue.
The poll also highlights growing dissatisfaction with Ukraine’s Western allies, particularly the US. Approval of American leadership has fallen to 16%, while disapproval rose to 73%. Nevertheless, 70% of Ukrainians want the US involved in peace talks, alongside the EU and UK, which have 75% and 71% support, respectively. Belief in Ukraine joining NATO has halved since 2022, and optimism about EU accession has also declined.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment