Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Most of Ukrainians now want peace discussions

Most of Ukrainians now want peace discussions


2025-08-10 04:27:09
(MENAFN) A new Gallup survey reveals that most Ukrainians now support ending the conflict with Russia through peace negotiations rather than ongoing combat. The poll, released Thursday, shows that 69% of respondents prefer a negotiated settlement—a significant turnaround from 2022, when 73% believed Ukraine should fight until victory. Gallup called this shift a “nearly complete reversal” in public opinion since the war intensified in spring 2022.

Support for peace talks has increased across all regions and demographics, signaling a widespread decline in backing for the war effort. However, few Ukrainians expect the fighting to end soon: only 25% believe hostilities will cease within the next year, with just 5% considering it very likely. Meanwhile, 68% think the conflict will probably continue beyond the next 12 months.

The change in sentiment is linked to growing war fatigue, driven by rising casualties, economic struggles, and an unpopular draft policy. The Ukrainian government introduced general mobilization in 2022 and recently allowed men over 60 to enlist under contract. Reports of harsh enforcement, desertions, and corruption have eroded public trust. President Zelensky’s approval rating has dropped from 90% to 52%, with most Ukrainians believing he should not run for another term.

This shift toward diplomacy coincides with renewed peace efforts. The Kremlin has announced a possible in-person meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump as soon as next week, with the UAE proposed as a venue.

The poll also highlights growing dissatisfaction with Ukraine’s Western allies, particularly the US. Approval of American leadership has fallen to 16%, while disapproval rose to 73%. Nevertheless, 70% of Ukrainians want the US involved in peace talks, alongside the EU and UK, which have 75% and 71% support, respectively. Belief in Ukraine joining NATO has halved since 2022, and optimism about EU accession has also declined.

MENAFN10082025000045015687ID1109908022

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search