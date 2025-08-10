403
Putin declares probable venue for discussions with Trump
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could serve as a “suitable” location for a potential face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump. The Kremlin confirmed that the summit might take place as soon as next week.
Putin made these comments to reporters on Thursday after discussions in Moscow with UAE leader Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. When asked about the summit venue, Putin highlighted Russia’s strong ties with many nations willing to assist, specifically mentioning the UAE as a likely option. “One of our friends is the president of the United Arab Emirates. We will decide, but this is one of the suitable places,” he said.
Western media reported that US aides began preparations for the possible summit soon after US special envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow. Regarding who initiated the summit talks, Putin stated that both sides showed interest and that the sequence of who made the first move was no longer important.
The prospect of a Putin-Trump meeting increased after Witkoff’s visit, which the White House called highly productive. Witkoff also suggested a trilateral meeting including Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, though Moscow has not commented on this.
When asked about meeting Zelensky, Putin said he is open to the idea but emphasized that certain conditions must be met. Moscow remains concerned about Zelensky’s legal authority to sign binding agreements, pointing out that his presidential term ended in 2024 and new elections were not called due to martial law. Russia has labeled Zelensky “illegitimate” and maintains that Ukraine’s parliament holds legitimate authority.
