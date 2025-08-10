Japan's Shinmoedake Volcano Erupts, Sending Ash Plume

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Aug 10 (IANS) A powerful eruption occurred at Shinmoedake volcano in Japan's Kirishima mountain range around 5:23 a.m. local time on Sunday, sending an ash plume soaring more than 3,000 meters above the crater, local media reported.

The volcano, located on the border between Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, has been erupting intermittently since June 27. Ash from Sunday's eruption is drifting northeast and could reach as far as Takanabe in Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan's broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned that moderate ashfall is expected in Kobayashi and Takaharu in Miyazaki Prefecture, as well as Kirishima in Kagoshima Prefecture, Xinhua news agency reported.

Small volcanic rocks may fall within about 14 kilometres northeast of the crater, according to the JMA.

The agency is maintaining the eruption alert level at 3, advising residents to stay alert for large volcanic rocks within 3 kilometres of the crater and pyroclastic flows within 2 kilometres.

On June 22, the volcano erupted for the first time since 2018. The JMA reported that the eruption occurred at around 4:37 p.m. local time, sending a plume of ash over 500 meters above the crater.

The smoke drifted eastward toward Miyazaki prefecture, and no falling volcanic rocks were confirmed back then, according to the reports by Japan's national broadcasting agency.

Volcanic alert level 2, which restricted entry near the crater, remained in effect for the region for a while. Authorities urged caution within a 2-km radius of the crater due to the risk of large volcanic rocks and pyroclastic flows within approximately 1 kilometre.

Residents were advised to stay alert, especially on the downwind side, where ash and small rocks might have had chances to be carried over long distances.

Last year, a volcano on Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, erupted, with plumes rising to 3,400 metres above the summit crater, the country's weather agency said.