Iraqi PM Vows To End Weapons Outside State Authority

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has declared that all weapons in Iraq must be under state control, citing the country's improved security situation as removing any justification for arms outside government authority. Speaking at a gathering in Baghdad, he stressed that disarming non-state actors, upholding the rule of law, and fighting corruption are core demands of religious authorities and civil society - and“not open to compromise.”

Although al-Sudani did not name specific groups, analysts say his remarks were a clear message to powerful militias, including the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which have played a major role in Iraq's security landscape in recent years.

Baghdad has been facing growing domestic and international pressure to rein in such groups and integrate them fully into the formal military structure, amid concerns over their influence and autonomy.

The prime minister's statement comes as Lebanon pursues a similar policy, moving to disarm armed factions such as Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, signaling a broader regional shift toward curbing militia power.

Non-state armed groups in Iraq rose to prominence during the fight against ISIS, but their continued independence has become a persistent source of political tension and a challenge to state sovereignty.

Analysts warn that unless the government asserts exclusive control over weapons, Iraq risks weakening its democratic institutions, undermining the rule of law, and exacerbating regional instability. Effective disarmament and integration of militias are seen as critical to preserving Iraq's stability and ensuring lasting peace.

