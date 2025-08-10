Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Suggests Territorial Swap to Russia, Ukraine

2025-08-10 03:09:45
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that a peace agreement aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict would probably involve a territorial exchange between the two nations.

Trump shared these thoughts while hosting the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House, where they signed a joint statement to reopen a significant transport corridor between the two Caucasus countries, which have been embroiled in conflict for over thirty years.

“It’s very complicated. But we’re going to get some [territory] back, and we’re going to get some switched. There’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both, but we’ll be talking about that either later or tomorrow,” Trump said, without specifying which areas might be part of the prospective exchange.

Currently, Russian forces hold control over certain sections along the border in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkov and Sumy.

Earlier this year, Russia captured the Sumy region following the retreat and removal of the Ukrainian forces that had launched an incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region the previous August.

The Ukrainian leadership had highlighted the seizure of Russian land near the border town of Sudzha as a bargaining tool and leverage for possible peace negotiations.

