JBW Agrotech To Unveil Bertolini Two-Wheel Tractor At Penn State Ag Progress Days

State College, PA – JBW Agrotech, the exclusive distributor of Bertolini agricultural equipment, is proud to announce the East Coast debut of Bertolini's professional-grade two-wheel tractors at the 2025 Penn State Ag Progress Days, taking place August 12 – 14 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Visitors can find JBW Agrotech at Booth #844 on West 8th Street to see the Bertolini 400, 401, and 413 two-wheel tractors, as well as the 400 only all-gear rear-tine tiller in its class. a powerful walk-behind tractor engineered in Italy for versatility, durability, and year-round performance. This marks the first time the Bertolini brand – a trusted name in European agriculture for over 100 years – will be available to farms, homesteads, and landowners across the United States.

“We're excited to bring Bertolini's legacy of craftmanship and innovation to the U.S.,” said Gretchen Burthey, CEO of JBW Agrotech.“These machines are built for real work – tilling, mowing, transporting, snow clearing, and much more, all with one powerhouse walk-behind machine.”

The 413 model on display features a Honda GX390 engine, quick-coupling system, and a range of heavy-duty attachments including:

> Rotary Plow

> Flail Mower

> Tiller

> Cultivator

> Potato Digger

Attendees will have the opportunity to see the equipment, meet with product specialists, and learn about becoming owners, dealers, or rental partners.

About JBW Agrotech

JBW Agrotech is an innovative agricultural equipment company based in the U.S., focused on bringing forward-thinking and sustainable solutions to American growers and landowners. As the exclusive importer and distributor of Bertolini equipment, JBW is building a national dealer and rental network to support small-acreage agriculture, regenerative farming, and land stewardship.

Learn more at bertolinipower.

Visit with JBW Agrotech at Booth #844 – Ag Progress Days, August 12 – 14, Penn State Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center, State College, PA