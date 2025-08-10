403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Applauds Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Breakthrough
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced strong support for recent strides in peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia during a Saturday phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
Erdogan described the recent advancements in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process as gratifying, emphasizing that achieving lasting peace and a stable environment would foster broader peace and stability throughout the entire region.
The leaders also reviewed bilateral ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, alongside wider regional dynamics, the directorate noted.
He stated that Türkiye will maintain its commitment to offering the necessary support to achieve this goal.
His remarks came just a day after a major diplomatic breakthrough in Washington. On Friday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and U.S. President Donald Trump signed a joint declaration at a trilateral summit held at the White House.
The agreement commits both former Soviet republics to end hostilities, reopen transportation corridors, and restore diplomatic relations after decades of animosity.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have endured recurrent clashes since the late 1980s, most recently in 2020 when Azerbaijan reclaimed the Karabakh region in a military campaign.
Erdogan described the recent advancements in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process as gratifying, emphasizing that achieving lasting peace and a stable environment would foster broader peace and stability throughout the entire region.
The leaders also reviewed bilateral ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, alongside wider regional dynamics, the directorate noted.
He stated that Türkiye will maintain its commitment to offering the necessary support to achieve this goal.
His remarks came just a day after a major diplomatic breakthrough in Washington. On Friday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and U.S. President Donald Trump signed a joint declaration at a trilateral summit held at the White House.
The agreement commits both former Soviet republics to end hostilities, reopen transportation corridors, and restore diplomatic relations after decades of animosity.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have endured recurrent clashes since the late 1980s, most recently in 2020 when Azerbaijan reclaimed the Karabakh region in a military campaign.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment