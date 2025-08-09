Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Somali Defense Minister Announces Death Of Over 120 Al Shabaab Militants In Military Operations

Mogadishu: Somali Minister of Defense Ahmed Moalim Fiqi announced the killing of over 120 militants of the Al Qaeda-affiliated Al Shabaab movement, and the injury of others during recent military operations in the Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia.

In a press conference addressing the military operations carried out by the Somali army in cooperation with Ugandan defense forces participating in the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), the minister stated that the army had taken control of all Al Shabaab strongholds in the area.

He added that follow-up operations are underway to recover bodies and weapons, affirming that the war will continue until the movement is completely eradicated from the country.

Somali forces have successfully regained control of several areas in central and southern Somalia over the past few months from Al Shabaab militants, who have been engaged in conflict with the government for years.

