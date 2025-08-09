Security Cameras Installed At 6 Customs Offices

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Finance (MoF) says 215 security cameras have been installed at six customs offices across the country to help prevent violations.

The cameras were installed by the General Directorate of Customs at the Torkham, Dand-i-Patan, Khost, Ghulam Khan and Nimroz customs offices as well as at the laboratory section of the General Directorate of Customs, MoF said.

A statement from the ministry said these cameras would not only help improve security, but also prevent tax evasions and other incidents.

The ministry added the cameras have been placed in various parts of these customs offices and would soon be connected with Kabul.

Earlier, similar cameras had been activated at the Islam Qala and Torghundi customs offices.

