Botim Debuts At Wembley In The F.A Community Shield Opener For Bein SPORTS Viewers

botim's bold new branding to reach millions of beIN SPORTS viewers across MENA during the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match.

Dubai, UAE, August 2025 – botim, Astra Tech's flagship platform and the UAE's first AI-native fintech app, is stepping onto one of football's biggest stages. The newly rebranded botim will make its regional broadcast debut on beIN SPORTS during The FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, live from Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2025.

The appearance marks botim's latest brand milestone following its transformation from a VoIP app into a next-generation fintech-first platform, blending communication, payments, and AI-driven digital services. With over 150 million users globally and a growing fintech base in the UAE, botim's evolution reflects a deeper mission: simplifying life through technology and financial inclusion.

“Our presence at the Community Shield isn't just a brand moment, it's a statement of intent.” said H.E Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Board Member at Astra Tech and CEO of botim. He added“Much like football, botim speaks a universal language. It is more than a platform, it's a catalyst for connection, empowering communities, families, and individuals with access to innovation, offering UAE residents smarter ways to send, save, or spend. It is all about breaking barriers and this is just the beginning.”

Just as the The F.A Community Shield marks the kickoff of the English Premier League season, this moment marks a new chapter for botim, one where local relevance, regional ambition, and global recognition converge.

While botim's communication features serve users across the globe, botim's embedded financial services are currently available in the UAE, supporting over 8 million residents with smarter ways to manage money.