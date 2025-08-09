403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Botim Debuts At Wembley In The F.A Community Shield Opener For Bein SPORTS Viewers
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
The appearance marks botim's latest brand milestone following its transformation from a VoIP app into a next-generation fintech-first platform, blending communication, payments, and AI-driven digital services. With over 150 million users globally and a growing fintech base in the UAE, botim's evolution reflects a deeper mission: simplifying life through technology and financial inclusion. “Our presence at the Community Shield isn't just a brand moment, it's a statement of intent.” said H.E Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Board Member at Astra Tech and CEO of botim. He added“Much like football, botim speaks a universal language. It is more than a platform, it's a catalyst for connection, empowering communities, families, and individuals with access to innovation, offering UAE residents smarter ways to send, save, or spend. It is all about breaking barriers and this is just the beginning.” Just as the The F.A Community Shield marks the kickoff of the English Premier League season, this moment marks a new chapter for botim, one where local relevance, regional ambition, and global recognition converge. While botim's communication features serve users across the globe, botim's embedded financial services are currently available in the UAE, supporting over 8 million residents with smarter ways to manage money.
-
botim's bold new branding to reach millions of beIN SPORTS viewers across MENA during the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match.
The appearance marks botim's latest brand milestone following its transformation from a VoIP app into a next-generation fintech-first platform, blending communication, payments, and AI-driven digital services. With over 150 million users globally and a growing fintech base in the UAE, botim's evolution reflects a deeper mission: simplifying life through technology and financial inclusion. “Our presence at the Community Shield isn't just a brand moment, it's a statement of intent.” said H.E Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Board Member at Astra Tech and CEO of botim. He added“Much like football, botim speaks a universal language. It is more than a platform, it's a catalyst for connection, empowering communities, families, and individuals with access to innovation, offering UAE residents smarter ways to send, save, or spend. It is all about breaking barriers and this is just the beginning.” Just as the The F.A Community Shield marks the kickoff of the English Premier League season, this moment marks a new chapter for botim, one where local relevance, regional ambition, and global recognition converge. While botim's communication features serve users across the globe, botim's embedded financial services are currently available in the UAE, supporting over 8 million residents with smarter ways to manage money.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment