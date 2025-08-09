Kazakh Ambassador To Azerbaijan Predicts New Peace And Co-Op Era Launch In South Caucasus

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new era of peace and cooperation will begin in the South Caucasus, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel said in a statement, Trend reports.

"Congratulations on the historic agreements reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia. I'm confident that a new era of peace and cooperation will begin in the South Caucasus," he emphasized.

According to the ambassador, the opening of roads, the development of partnership in the areas of transport, logistics, communications, trade and energy will make a great contribution to the stability and prosperity of not only the South Caucasus, but also Central Asia.

"We are glad that Kazakhstan also took part in the peace process at the initiative of President Tokayev. We always support historical justice and mutual respect," Bayel highlighted.

As reported earlier, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, and President of the United States Donald Trump, have signed a Joint Declaration in Washington on the peaceful settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan.