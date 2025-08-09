403
Putin updates S-African president on Witkoff discussions
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin updated South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on his recent discussions about the Ukraine conflict with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, the Kremlin announced Thursday. The call, initiated by Putin, also addressed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The Kremlin praised peace initiatives proposed by several African nations, including South Africa, aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis. The South African presidency said Ramaphosa welcomed the update and expressed full support for efforts to end the war and establish lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.
No specific details were shared about Putin’s nearly three-hour meeting with Witkoff in Moscow. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov noted that the talks involved exchanges on the Ukraine conflict, Russia-US relations, and potential strategic cooperation.
South Africa has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine war, viewing Russia as a valued ally. Ramaphosa has engaged with leaders from both sides to promote an inclusive peace process. The call with Putin followed a recent phone conversation between Ramaphosa and former US President Donald Trump, focusing on bilateral trade amid ongoing tensions. Despite US-imposed tariffs on South African exports, both leaders agreed to continue trade negotiations through their respective teams.
