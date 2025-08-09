Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan PM Ishiba Refuses to Step Down After Upper House Defeat

2025-08-09 06:15:28
(MENAFN) Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday firmly rejected escalating demands for his resignation following his ruling coalition’s loss of its majority in the upper house during the July 20 election.

During a tense joint session with lawmakers from both the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito, Ishiba defended his position, emphasizing his duty. “I must fulfill my responsibility to the country,” he stated, according to media.

The nearly two-hour meeting, convened to assess the fallout from the electoral setback, came amid deepening discontent within the coalition. The defeat compounds Ishiba’s political troubles after losing control of the lower house last year, increasing scrutiny over his leadership.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Ishiba acknowledged the concerns raised within his party, saying he would take their feedback “seriously.”

While Friday’s session does not have the authority to force a leadership change, party rules permit a mid-term leadership vote if a majority of lawmakers and local chapter heads push for it.

Senior LDP figures indicated the possibility of advancing the party's presidential election — currently set for 2027 — an extraordinary step that reflects the scale of dissatisfaction.

Pressed on whether an early leadership contest was on the table, Ishiba replied: “All I can say is that it will be handled properly in line with the party rules.”

