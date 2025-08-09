Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Media reports Trump yelled at Netanyahu for denying Gaza starvation

Media reports Trump yelled at Netanyahu for denying Gaza starvation


2025-08-09 06:13:19
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump reportedly raised his voice at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call after Netanyahu downplayed reports of starvation in Gaza, NBC News reported. Netanyahu has publicly denied that starvation exists in the blockaded Palestinian enclave, attributing hunger claims to Hamas propaganda. However, Trump pushed back, citing evidence from his aides confirming the humanitarian crisis.

The call, initiated by Netanyahu, reportedly became mostly one-sided, with Trump dominating the conversation. Netanyahu’s office denied the report, labeling it “complete fake news.”

Trump’s concern may be linked to US backing of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an Israeli-affiliated group providing limited aid in Gaza but criticized by the UN for alleged ties to intelligence and covert agendas. The UN has accused Israel of blocking food deliveries and reported nearly 1,400 deaths in Gaza from starvation-related incidents.

Meanwhile, Israel prepares for a military operation to seize Gaza City, escalating the ongoing conflict further.

MENAFN09082025000045015687ID1109906354

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search