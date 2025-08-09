403
China condemns Israel’s plot for Gaza occupation
(MENAFN) China has strongly criticized Israel’s plan to take military control of Gaza City, emphasizing that Gaza is an integral part of Palestinian territory. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called on Israel to immediately halt the move and urged an immediate ceasefire, stressing that Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people.
The announcement follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet approval of the plan, which could lead to full Israeli control of the enclave. Netanyahu stated Israel does not intend to govern Gaza permanently but wants Arab forces to take over governance.
China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, recently warned that forcibly altering Gaza’s status would not bring peace and reiterated support for a two-state solution. The UN Secretary-General, along with France and the UK, has also criticized Israel’s decision.
The conflict began in October 2023 with a Hamas attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. Since then, Israeli military operations have killed over 60,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry. UN officials have described the situation in Gaza as a worsening humanitarian catastrophe, highlighting Israeli restrictions on food deliveries.
