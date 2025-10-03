Assets Of Qatar's Commercial Banks' Continue Upward Climb

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: The total assets of commercial banks in Qatar have continued their upward trend, signaling robust performance and sustained confidence in the country's banking sector. This growth is supported by strong liquidity positions, increased lending activity, and continued investments in digital transformation.

The rise in assets underscores the sector's resilience and its critical role in supporting Qatar's broader economic diversification goals under the National Vision 2030.

The total assets of commercial banks operating in Qatar increased by 5.5 percent to QR2.11 trillion in August 2025 according to Qatar Central Bank (QCB) official data.

Qatar Central Bank posted on its X platform, yesterday the key banking sector indicators recorded growth in August this year compared to last year. The key highlights from August 2025 Monthly Monetary Bulletin showed that the total assets of commercial banks saw year-on-year expansion to reach QR2.11 trillion.

On the other hand the total domestic deposits also surged by 2 percent on yearly basis to reach QR856.5bn in August this year. While the domestic credit in August 2025 soared 5.1 percent year-on-year to QR1.34 trillion.

QCB post further stated that the total broad money supply (M2) increased by 1.5 percent to reach QR741.7bn in August 2025 on year-on-year basis.

The QCB's financial technology vision is based on developing, diversifying and increasing the competitiveness of Qatar's financial technology and services sector through pioneering infrastructure and providing solutions that positively impact the customer experience.

The Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan prioritises banking as one of its four strategic pillars, alongside insurance, capital markets and the digital ecosystem. Three growth areas have been selected for banks: tailored finance, specialised advisory services, and digital banking and payment services. At the same time, the plan sets foundational targets of enhanced regulatory measures and efficiency, developing talent and capabilities for the sector.

The sector is embracing digitalisation, financial technology (fintech) adoption, and a host of new banking methods and services.