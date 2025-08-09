German Diplomat: Trump Should Discuss Ending Russian Aggression At Meeting With Zelensky And Putin
"Trump has always underestimated Putin, repeatedly misunderstanding his objectives. Not to meet at three is again falling into Putin's trap. Instead of discussing about Ukraine with Putin, Trump should talk with Zelensky and Putin about how to end the Russian aggression. A meeting at three would be positive, as Putin would finally recognize the legitimate representative of Ukraine. But Trump doesn't think about legitimacy. And neither does Putin," Heusgen said.
He also admitted that he was surprised by the choice of Alaska as the venue for the talks, as Russia still considers this territory its former property. Because of this, Heusgen sees the meeting place as a possible sign of weakness on Putin's part.
"I cannot imagine that Putin will repeat this claim in the presence of Trump. Therefore, I see it as a sign of weakness on Putin's side," Heusgen said. According to the diplomat, he expected the meeting to take place in the United Arab Emirates, a country that is a close ally of both Russia and the U.S. during Trump's presidency.Read also: FM: Ukraine is ready to cooperate with all international partners for just and lasting peace
According to Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on August 15 in Alaska .
