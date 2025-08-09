Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump declares time, place of Putin summit

2025-08-09 05:45:41
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump revealed that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska next Friday, August 15, 2025. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that both Moscow and Washington are working to finalize the summit.

Trump announced the meeting on Truth Social, describing it as a highly anticipated event focused on achieving lasting peace in the Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin indicated that the following meeting between the two leaders is expected to take place in Russia, with Trump having received an official invitation.

This announcement follows a “highly productive” visit to Moscow by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who discussed peace proposals with Putin. Trump has expressed frustration with the slow progress of peace talks and threatened additional sanctions on Russia’s trade partners.

Russia has emphasized its desire for a stable and permanent peace, insisting that any agreement include Ukraine’s neutrality from NATO, demilitarization, and recognition of current territorial changes—terms Ukraine has rejected. Previous rounds of talks in Istanbul have resulted in prisoner exchanges but no major breakthroughs.

