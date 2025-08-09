403
US attempts to disable EU Digital Services Act
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has allegedly directed American diplomats to lobby against the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), according to an internal cable seen by Reuters. The order claims the legislation restricts free speech and unfairly burdens U.S. tech companies with compliance costs.
The DSA, in effect since August 2023, aims to make major online platforms safer by requiring the removal of illegal content such as hate speech, misinformation, and child sexual abuse material. It applies to 19 large services, including Facebook, Instagram, Google, Amazon, and Apple’s App Store, with penalties of up to 6% of global revenue for violations.
Rubio’s directive frames the DSA as a threat to “America’s free-speech tradition” and calls on U.S. diplomats to push EU officials for its repeal or amendment. The campaign reportedly seeks to challenge definitions of “illegal content” and weaken enforcement mechanisms like “trusted flaggers” and the Code of Conduct on Disinformation, which some critics have labeled a “global censorship law.”
Washington’s criticism echoes earlier statements, including a July State Department post on X calling the DSA “Orwellian” and accusing it of silencing government critics. Vice President J.D. Vance argued in February that it limits access to alternative viewpoints and warned U.S. companies might block EU users to avoid compliance.
Russia has also accused the EU of censorship, citing Brussels’ bans on several Russian outlets. Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the bloc suppresses dissent instead of engaging in open debate. Telegram founder Pavel Durov likewise claimed in 2024 that Russian users enjoy more online freedom than Europeans; he is currently facing trial in France over allegations of distributing illegal content via his platform.
