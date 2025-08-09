Russian Forces Attack Minibus In Kherson With Drone, Two Dead, Six Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Kherson City Military Administration.

“At around 8:00 a.m., the enemy struck a minibus in the suburbs of Kherson. A 66-year-old woman suffered concussion, explosive and closed head injuries, shrapnel wounds, and a broken collarbone,” the Administration said in a statement.

It was noted that the victim was taken to the hospital in severe condition.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reports six wounded.

“At around 8:00 a.m., Russians attacked a shuttle bus with a drone near Kherson. Six people are currently known to have been injured. Two women, aged 66 and 75, and four men, aged 23, 69, 83, and 61, were taken to hospitals,” the Administration stated.

They noted that the victims suffered blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds. At least two of the victims are in severe condition.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reports two deaths .

“According to the investigation, on August 9, 2025, at around 8:30 a.m., Russian armed forces carried out a strike with an unmanned aerial vehicle on a bus traveling in the suburbs of Kherson,” the statement said.

It is noted that two civilians were killed in the attack. It is also known that six people were injured to varying degrees of severity. The information is being clarified.

All those affected by the shelling were inside the minibus.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Ukrinform reported that Russian troops killed one resident of the Kherson region and wounded three others in the past 24 hours.