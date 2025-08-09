Stung By Goof-Ups, Kerala Govt Unlikely To Proceed Against Whistleblower Doctor
The widely respected doctor, who admitted he had to seek psychiatric help due to stress, said State Health Minister Veena George personally visited him during his hospital stay and spent some time with him.
“I was on leave for a few days and was under treatment. The Minister came and met me. Even though I am officially returning to service on Monday, I will visit my department on Saturday as I've been away for some time,” Dr Harris said.
The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) has extended full support to him -- a major relief for the whistleblower.“I am told they will look into the matter, and I have no problem cooperating with any probe. I hold no ill will against anyone,” he added.
A key reason the state government may drop the case emerged during a press meet on Friday by the college principal and superintendent. In a widely shared clip, the superintendent -- seated beside the principal -- was overheard taking a phone call and instructing the principal to read out the report“as directed” by the caller. The incident sparked suspicions of a coordinated attempt to target Dr Harris.
It later emerged that the caller was a top medical professional heading a key state government body -- a revelation that left those pursuing action against Dr Harris on the back foot.
All eyes are now on Monday, when the Director of Medical Education (DME) is expected to submit its report, which is widely believed will give Dr Harris a clean chit -- as those who tried to trap him appear to have ended up trapping themselves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment