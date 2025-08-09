Massive Labubu Heist! ₹26.23 Lakh Worth Of Viral Toys Stolen From California Store
According to The Guardian, the theft was“pre-planned” and was carried out by a group of burglars. The store had just announced a restock in Labubus.
Joanna Avendano, co-owner of One Stop Sales, told local news that a lot of Labubu dolls were taken, estimating his loss at "maybe like around $30,000 or more of inventory".
“We worked so hard to get to this point, and for them to just come in and, like nothing, take it all away, it's really bad,” she said.Also Read | 'Most expensive' Labubu sold for ₹9.15 lakh on eBay The elaborate Labubu heist:
According to the store's co-owner, the burglars targeted the Labubus specifically, bypassing other merchandise. She also alleged that the break-in was planned.
A suspicious truck was reportedly parked outside the store on Tuesday night, which Joanna Avendano said she suspects was the burglars monitoring the store's social media account.
It wasn't clear how many dolls were stolen.Also Read | Woman offers ₹4,000 for lost Labubu: 'Took her out drinking and...' What did the police say?
The Los Angeles County Sheriff said an investigation into the burglary is underway, and shared that the van used for the crime was found abandoned shortly after.
“Several boxes of Labubu dolls were stolen, valued at approximately seven thousand dollars,” the sheriff's department said in a statement.Also Read | Labubu doll repair now a thriving business amid rising demand for 'toy doctors' About the Labubu dolls
Labubu dolls are priced at a whopping $500 ( ₹43,730) each on its official website. However, their significant demand has incited resellers to hike prices by thousands of dollars each and the rise of a black market of fake Labubus.
The Labubu dolls are exclusively made and sold by Pop Mart. Celebrities, including Rihanna and Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink, have endorsed this viral doll.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment