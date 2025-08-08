'Every Word Is Recorded': UAE Authorities Warn Comments, Not Just Posts, Can Lead To Fines

Authorities in the UAE have issued a stern warning to social media users, urging them to refrain from posting or replying to any type of content, whether written, audio, video, or live streams, in a negative, abusive, or defamatory manner.

The warning comes in response to a growing number of reported cases involving users who posted offensive or insulting comments targeting content creators personally, often without realising such behaviour is a criminal offence under UAE law.

Recommended For You

Authorities said the misuse of comment sections has become a frequent issue.“Commenting on a public post does not give anyone the right to verbally attack, mock, or humiliate others,” said Colonel Omar Ahmed Abu Al Zawd, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police.“We are committed to taking firm action against digital offences that threaten social harmony. The law is clear - online insults, even within comment threads or replies, are punishable.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He explained that Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021, amended by Law No. 5 of 2024, outlines strict penalties for online insults or defamation, including imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh500,000. These penalties can be more severe when the abuse targets public officials or is published through widely followed accounts.

While dozens of such cases have been recorded in Sharjah over recent years, Colonel Al Zawd emphasised that many users remain unaware that such comments, even short replies, may lead to prosecution.

Major Abdullah Al Sheihi, acting director of the Cyber Crime Department at Dubai Police, echoed the concern.“Whether it's a written post, video, audio clip, or live stream, the law prohibits posting any comment that is insulting or defamatory,” he said.“Many users assume comments, especially during live sessions, are casual and harmless. But every word is recorded, traceable, and can result in legal action.”

“Targeting content creators personally or using abusive language in replies is a violation of the law,” he added.“We urge all users to act responsibly, show respect, and understand that cybercrime laws apply to everyone. Saying 'I didn't know' is not a valid legal excuse.”

Legal consultant Wael Obaid of Dubai Courts confirmed that an increasing number of online defamation cases are being triggered by users' comments, rather than the content of the original posts.

“People think they're simply expressing an opinion,” he said.“But if the comment causes personal insult, moral harm, or reputational damage, even indirectly, it becomes a criminal matter. Courts rely on digital evidence, and most users underestimate how easily they can be identified.”

According to Article 43 of the UAE's cybercrime law, any person who insults another online or attributes an act that harms their dignity can face jail time or fines. Article 426 of the Penal Code also provides penalties for public insults, even without naming a specific accusation, including up to one year in jail or fines of up to Dh20,000, increasing to two years or Dh50,000 in aggravated cases.

Authorities across the UAE are urging users to think twice before commenting on any form of content. Whether responding to a video, text, photo, or live broadcast, every reply leaves a digital footprint, and users are legally accountable for what they post.“If you disagree, scroll past or report it through proper channels,” authorities said.“But never respond with abuse. Online respect is not optional; it's the law.”