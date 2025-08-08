Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Charter On Strategic Partnership Between Azerbaijan And US Holds Great Significance - President

2025-08-08 07:08:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “A working group has been established to prepare the Charter on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States. This document holds great significance,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Azerbaijani press in Washington.

On August 8, in Washington, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to prepare the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America.

