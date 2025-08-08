15 Days Until Pacific Pride Festival - Santa Barbara Gears Up For A Full Day Of LGBTQ+ Joy, Art, And Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on! In just 15 days , the Pacific Pride Festival returns to Chase Palm Park Field on Saturday, August 23rd from 11AM–7PM , marking 50 years of Pride on the Central Coast.

This year's theme, "Rooted in Pride: Embracing Our Past – Empowering Our Future," honors the resilience and joy of the LGBTQ+ community while looking boldly toward what's next.

The free, all-ages event will feature over 30 stage performances , immersive art installations, and a full day of community celebration, including:



A headlining performance by drag superstar Jessica Wild (RuPaul's Drag Race), bringing electrifying energy to the main stage.



Performances by Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles , the world's first LGBTQ+ mariachi band, along with Samulous , East Valley Road , Santa Barbara Gay Men's Chorus , and more.

Live DJs, local and regional talent, and nonstop entertainment throughout the day.



The festival will be hosted by Santa Barbara's very own Vivian Storm and drag icon Jackette Knightly , who will guide audiences through a packed schedule of performances, laughs, and celebration.

Families will enjoy an expanded Family Zone with a dedicated Kids Stage offering storytelling, karaoke, and dancing, while adults can relax in the 21+ Beer & Wine Garden and explore over 70 vendors, food trucks, and community resources.

Attendees will also experience powerful visual storytelling through art installations in collaboration with Quilt Project Gold Coast and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) .

"We are proud to celebrate half a century of Pride on the Central Coast," said Julio Roman, Executive Director of Pacific Pride Foundation. "This festival is more than a party - it's a declaration of visibility, unity, and love for our LGBTQ+ family and allies."

The event is free to attend and open to everyone. To view updates, stage schedules, and get involved, visit or follow @pacificpridefdn on social media.

