MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nang Robot Introduces Larger 3.3 Litre Tanks for Enhanced Customer Experience

Melbourne, Victoria , Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nang Robot, Melbourne's leading service, is thrilled to announce the addition of 3.3Litre / 2.1kg (net) tanks to its product lineup. This expansion is set to enhance the company's already impressive range of products, providing customers with even more options for their needs.









Nang Robot is a leading chargers delivery service in Melbourne, Australia.

Known for its lightning-speed service and unbeatable reliability, Nang Robot with its AI assisted automated service continues to set the standard in the industry by offering these larger charger tanks with immediate delivery across the greater Melbourne region. This move underscores the company's commitment to meeting the evolving demands of its clientele, ensuring that they receive their products promptly and hassle-free.

"The introduction of the 3.3Litre / 2.1kg charger tanks is a testament to our dedication to providing top-quality products and exceptional service," said Mr Nang, CEO of Nang Robot. "We understand the importance of convenience and efficiency for our customers, and this new offering is designed to enhance their experience with us."

Customers in Melbourne can now enjoy the convenience of having these larger charger tanks delivered directly to their doorstep, 24/7. This service is part of Nang Robot's ongoing effort to provide fast and discreet delivery, ensuring that customers can rely on them for all their needs at any time of the day or night.

With this latest addition, Nang Robot solidifies its position as the go-to choice for charger delivery in Melbourne. The company's focus on quality, speed, and customer satisfaction continues to drive its success, making it a trusted name in the industry.





Nang Robot on Google Maps













NitrousWhip 3.3 litre charger tank, net 2.1kg gas





About Nang Robot

Nang Robot is a leading chargers delivery service in Melbourne, Australia. Always delivering high quality products every day of the year, at any time of the day or night. Nang Robot has excellent customer reviews and feedback with an average 5/5 star review rating on google.

For more information about Nang Robot's products and services, customers are encouraged to visit their website at .

Nang Robot

Address: 747 Flinders St, Docklands VIC 3000

Phone: 0483967818

Nang Robot GPB











