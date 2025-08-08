MDR Certificate For Single Polymer Clip Applier And Multiple Polymer Clip Applier
Regulation (EU)2017/745, Annex Ix Chapter I and III
MDR 804963 R000
Manufacturer: Hangzhou Sunstone Technology Co., Ltd
Address:
2nd Floor of Building 1,
#460 Fucheng Rd, Qiantang Area
Hangzhou
Zhejiang
310018
China
Single Registration Number: CN-MF-000040501
EU Authorised Representative: MedPath GmbH
Address:
Mies-van-der-Rohe-Strasse 8
80807
Munich
Germany
Scope: See attached Device Schedule
On the basis of our examination of the quality system in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/745, Annex IX
Chapter I and lll, the quality system meets the requirements of the Regulation. For the placing on the market of
Class Ill devices, and Class llb implantable devices that are not considered well-established technologies as specifed
in Article 52(4) an additional Annex IX Chapter II certificate is required.
First Issue Date:2025-03-07
Curent Issue Date:2025-03-07
Starting Validity Date:2025-03-07
Expiry Date:2030-03-06
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment