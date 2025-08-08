Dentscribe Copilot Is Changing The Game For Mom-Dentists: SOAP Notes Now Fuel Profit, Not Burden

"DentScribe CoPilot ensures nothing slips through the cracks: follow‐ups, interests, past concerns are all at my fingertips," Dr. Zoulas said. "DentScribe-generated notes jots down the details I would forget like vacation plans."

For dentists like Dr. Zoulas and many in MDIB, the change is profound: fewer late nights charting, increased practice revenue and more confident, detailed patient care.

Dr. Vinni Singh, DentScribe CEO, adds: "As a dentist‐mom in the MDIB community who understands the mental overload we face, our team built DentScribe's CoPilot feature. Now all dentists are using it to reclaim time, reduce burnout, and grow revenue, all without extra work."

That aligns with delegation strategies widely promoted within MDIB podcasts and thought leaders like Dr. Roger Levin: dentists often work 30–50% below capacity by handling tasks they can delegate or automate.

Excess of 45,000 AI-generated notes across the DentScribe customer base.

CoPilot checklists generated = smarter daily huddles.

Thousands of hours saved on charting and follow-up workflow. Patients consistently feel more remembered, valued, and engaged with personalized engagements and follow ups.

DentScribe isn't just an app - it's a clinical support system designed for dentists balancing patient care, leadership, and life. By turning SOAP notes into a powerful revenue-driving asset, DentScribe helps ensure no opportunity is missed. Now, it's making dentists across the U.S. AI-savvy: bringing seamless automation and real AI efficiency to every dental office.

