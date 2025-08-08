Specicare Introduces Cancer Drug Sensitivity Testing To Identify The Most Effective Treatment For Cancer Patients

Cancer Drug Sensitivity Testing Over 300 Medications

chemo sensitivity testing

Discover Which Cancer Treatment Works the Best on Every Individual Cancer by Testing Live Tissue Against Over 300 FDA Approved Medications

- Dr. Ken Dixon

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SpeciCare is proud to announce the nationwide availability of its Cancer Drug Sensitivity Testing (CDST ) service-an innovative advancement in precision medicine that empowers oncologists and patients to identify the most effective therapy for each individual's unique cancer, without trial and error, unnecessary side effects, or invasive procedures.



Using advanced laboratory analysis, CDST evaluates a live cancer specimen against a library of around 300 unique FDA-approved cancer drugs and emerging compounds. This real-time drug sensitivity data provides oncologists with a personalized treatment roadmap that highlights which drugs are most likely to be effective-and which are not-before treatment begins.

“Too often, cancer patients are placed on therapies that offer little benefit but come with devastating side effects,” said Dr. Ken Dixon, Chief Medical Officer at SpeciCare.“Drug sensitivity testing is changing that. It gives us a chance to get it right the first time.”

A Major Step Forward in Personalized Oncology

Developed in a leading U.S. research university, this cutting-edge technology is now available through SpeciCare's national precision medicine platform. It offers a safer, faster, and more personalized way to treat cancer-especially for patients with aggressive or difficult-to-treat tumors.

Key benefits include:

No additional procedures beyond the standard surgical or biopsy tissue collection

Precise drug response data to guide treatment decisions

Fewer unnecessary side effects and less guesswork

Faster path to effective treatment

Cryopreservation : Keeping Options Open for the Future

If sufficient tissue remains after CDST is completed, SpeciCare offers optional cryopreservation of the cancer biospecimen. This ensures the sample is preserved in a living state for future testing, including genomic sequencing, immunotherapy matching, or enrollment in future clinical trials.

“Every tumor is different, and cancer is constantly evolving,” said Dr. Dixon.“Cryopreservation gives patients ongoing control over their cancer journey, even as science continues to advance.”

A Call to Oncologists and Cancer Care Providers

SpeciCare invites oncologists, surgical centers, and cancer care providers to integrate CDST into their patient care protocols. The service is simple to implement and supported by the SpeciCare clinical team every step of the way-from tissue collection coordination to detailed result interpretation.

About SpeciCare

Located in Gainesville, Georgia, SpeciCare is a leader in personalized cancer care, specializing in live tissue preservation, clinical trial matching, and advanced diagnostic services. SpeciCare's mission is to put control back in the hands of patients and their doctors by preserving and utilizing live tumor tissue to unlock powerful insights for treatment.

Scott Ford

Emerge Marketing, LLC

+1 417-230-7082

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.