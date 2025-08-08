Switzerland Defies Trend With Record Level Of Working From Home
-
Deutsch
de
Rekord bei Homeoffice-Stellen – Schweiz trotzt Gegentrend
Original
Original
Português
pt
Suíça desafia tendência com nível recorde de teletrabalho
Read more: Suíça desafia tendência com nível recorde de teletrabalh
The number of such jobs in Switzerland reached a new high of 14% in the second quarter of 2025, according to an analysis by the online job platform Indeed.
“This means the supply of flexible jobs has more than quintupled since before the pandemic,” according to the report published on Friday. Switzerland is thus consolidating its position as a leading European location for flexible working, it claims.
Elsewhere, in many Western countries firms are currently calling their employees back into the office, often citing a desire to boost efficiency, the report explains.
This content was published on Aug 7, 2023 These days we have hi-tech to help us with home office, but what was working from home like at the birth of the digital age? Switzerland towards top of the pile
With this relatively high proportion of location-independent jobs, 14%, Switzerland is just behind the UK and Germany when it comes to the largest Western economies. Canada is in the same range as Switzerland, followed by France and the US.
“If companies continue along this path, Switzerland can establish itself as the leading location for flexible working in Europe in the long term,” said Virginia Sondergeld, a job market expert at Indeed.
Over 610 million people from more than 60 countries are registered on Indeed's job site to search for new positions.
Translated from German by DeepL/dos
