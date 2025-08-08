Switzerland Defies Trend With Record Level Of Working From Home



Deutsch de Rekord bei Homeoffice-Stellen – Schweiz trotzt Gegentrend Original Read more: Rekord bei Homeoffice-Stellen – Schweiz trotzt Gegentren Português pt Suíça desafia tendência com nível recorde de teletrabalho Read more: Suíça desafia tendência com nível recorde de teletrabalh

MENAFN - Swissinfo) More and more Swiss firms are offering the possibility for their employees to work from home – in contrast to the attitude of many companies abroad. This content was published on August 8, 2025 - 10:29 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The number of such jobs in Switzerland reached a new high of 14% in the second quarter of 2025, according to an analysis by the online job platform Indeed.

“This means the supply of flexible jobs has more than quintupled since before the pandemic,” according to the report published on Friday. Switzerland is thus consolidating its position as a leading European location for flexible working, it claims.

Elsewhere, in many Western countries firms are currently calling their employees back into the office, often citing a desire to boost efficiency, the report explains.

More More Working from home: how it began

This content was published on Aug 7, 2023 These days we have hi-tech to help us with home office, but what was working from home like at the birth of the digital age?

Read more: Working from home: how it bega Switzerland towards top of the pile

With this relatively high proportion of location-independent jobs, 14%, Switzerland is just behind the UK and Germany when it comes to the largest Western economies. Canada is in the same range as Switzerland, followed by France and the US.

“If companies continue along this path, Switzerland can establish itself as the leading location for flexible working in Europe in the long term,” said Virginia Sondergeld, a job market expert at Indeed.

Over 610 million people from more than 60 countries are registered on Indeed's job site to search for new positions.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos