Madri Transforms Ossfest With Mural And Innovative Projection Media

TORONTO, CANADA, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This summer, Toronto's Ossington Avenue is transforming into a hub of cultural celebration and cutting-edge outdoor media with the unveiling of the Madri Excepcional Mural, an innovative and immersive mural installation that bridges art, technology, and brand storytelling.Located at 144 Ossington Avenue, the mural brings the vibrant essence of Spain to Toronto's nightlife, spotlighting Madri Excepcional, the increasingly popular Spanish-style lager brewed by Molson Coors Canada.This OOH activation is not just a mural - it's a dynamic visual experience that shifts with the setting sun. During the day, it stands as a beautifully hand-painted mural showcasing Madri's signature branding and design. At night, it comes to life with projections. Golden hues swirl around a glowing Madri glass, light pulses mimic the refreshing pour of a chilled lager, and bubbles fizz to the surface, enhancing the realism. The experience captures attention, engages the senses, and reinforces the premium yet approachable lifestyle that Madri embodies.A Fusion of Street Art and Projection TechnologyPlanned by Billups Canada ULC and brought to life by Grassroots Advertising Inc , the project is a true day-to-night transformation. Grassroots, a North American leader in guerrilla marketing and experiential media, expertly combines traditional wall mural artistry with modern projection media - turning the building façade into a living animation once night falls.A Strategic Location at the Heart of Ossington's Cultural SceneThe mural's placement beside Paris Paris, a popular neighborhood patio bar, was a strategic choice to tap into the area's lively atmosphere. As patrons enjoy their food and drinks, they're naturally immersed in the Madri experience - with brand visuals that enhance the atmosphere without overwhelming it. It's no accident the mural was installed along Ossington – the location was carefully chosen. Ossington Avenue is one of Toronto's trendiest corridors, brimming with independent cafes, creative studios, vintage boutiques, and nightlife staples. It's a magnet for foot traffic from both locals and tourists. The presence of a mural that evolves from static art to a nighttime light show offers endless photo opportunities, social sharing moments, and organic brand impressions.Running for a total of eight weeks, from June 9 to August 3, 2025, the campaign is ideally timed to coincide with Toronto's peak summer activity season. This includes the bustling Ossington Summer Festival, which draws thousands to the area for live music, street food, art displays, and community programming. As festival-goers flood the streets, the Madri mural will serve as both a landmark and a backdrop - seamlessly blending into the neighborhood's culture while elevating the brand's visibility.By syncing with local events and taking advantage of seasonal pedestrian volume, the campaign maximizes its OOH advertising potential. It showcases a smart use of timing, setting, and technology to craft impactful branding that feels both authentic and fresh.The Madri mural represents a growing trend in experiential marketing, where static visuals are no longer enough to captivate urban audiences. Consumers, especially younger demographics, crave experiences - they want to see, interact, and share.With the use of projection media, the mural becomes a storytelling canvas. It reflects Spain's vibrant nightlife, communal spirit, and premium lager culture, bringing it to life on a Toronto wall - and in doing so, it invites passersby to step into that world, even if just for a moment.The multimedia nature of the activation positions it perfectly for social media amplification. As nighttime projections glow across the brick wall, viewers stop to capture videos and photos.Hybrid murals , which blend analog and digital mediums, are quickly becoming a new benchmark in outdoor advertising innovation. They provide not only aesthetic appeal but also functionality - offering brands a way to extend message duration throughout the day. A mural like this offers double the value: it captivates daytime strollers with bold paint and typography, then surprises nighttime wanderers with a glowing display.Grassroots Advertising: Leading the Way in Next-Gen OOHGrassroots Advertising Inc., the experiential agency behind the mural, has been a trendsetter in street-level marketing for over four decades. Known for Wildposting, murals, projection campaigns, and guerrilla activations, the company specializes in placing brands directly in the cultural pulse of urban life. As more brands seek meaningful, location-specific activations, Grassroots' role in

