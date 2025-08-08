403
The World’s First AI-Native Travel Infrastructure: Wingie Enuygun Group Launches MCP Server
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) Wingie Enuygun Group (WEG), MENA’s fastest-growing online travel marketplace, has launched the world’s first travel-focused Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. This innovative system integrates flight, hotel, bus, and car rental services with AI models such as Claude and is designed to be compatible with other LLMs, including ChatGPT and Gemini, as they adopt the Model Context Protocol. Accessible at mcp enuygun, the platform allows AI systems to interact directly with WEG’s real-time travel infrastructure.
Turning Language into Travel
WEG’s MCP implementation goes beyond providing information. It enables AI models to per-form tasks such as flight searches, hotel filtering, car rental, and querying booking history.
Hakan Kanar, CTO of Wingie Enuygun Group, shares his vision:
“With mcp enuygun, we’ve unlocked our travel infrastructure for AI. Whether it’s a lan-guage model or an independent agent, AI can now interact with our MCP server to execute op-erations directly on our platform. This creates a seamless connection between intelligent models and real-world travel services.”
Real-Time Execution via Simple Commands
Users can perform travel operations with plain-language commands such as “Find a flight to Berlin,” “Check the weather for my bus trip,” or “List my recent bookings.” AI assistants send these requests to the MCP server, which processes each task live within the WEG ecosystem.
Setting a New Standard in the Travel Industry
WEG’s MCP implementation is a game-changer for travel automation, enabling AI models to complete transactions, not just offer recommendations. With more than 30 real-time travel tools, WEG is the first online travel marketplace with an AI-native travel infrastructure.
