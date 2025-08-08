Gold Futures Hit Record High As US Reportedly Plans Tariffs For Gold Bars
Gold futures prices hit a record high on Friday morning after a report signaled that the U.S. slapped tariffs on imports of one-kilo gold bars.
Gold futures hit a fresh high of $3,534 before paring some gains ahead of the market open, trading at around $3,478. According to documents seen by The Financial Times, the Customs and Border Protection agency said one-kilo and 100-ounce gold bars should be classified under a customs code subject to levies.
