Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Futures Hit Record High As US Reportedly Plans Tariffs For Gold Bars

2025-08-08 09:00:54
Gold futures prices hit a record high on Friday morning after a report signaled that the U.S. slapped tariffs on imports of one-kilo gold bars.

Gold futures hit a fresh high of $3,534 before paring some gains ahead of the market open, trading at around $3,478. According to documents seen by The Financial Times, the Customs and Border Protection agency said one-kilo and 100-ounce gold bars should be classified under a customs code subject to levies.

XRP Gains Climb Past Ethereum, Solana, Cardano After Ripple-SEC Legal Battle Ends – Bitcoin Stalls

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

 

 

