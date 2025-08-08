Sugar-Free But Risky? Erythritol Linked To Stroke And Brain Cell Damage

Erythritol is a low-calorie sweetener used in sugar-free drinks, ice cream and keto snacks. It's about 80% as sweet as sugar and doesn't affect blood sugar. Approved by the FDA in 2001, it became popular for weight loss and diabetes diets. But, if you assumed it made those 'sugar-free food products' safer, you need to read this and rethink your food habits!

New research links Erythritol to brain vessel cell damage

A study led by Dr. Christopher DeSouza at the University of Colorado Boulder found that human brain blood vessel cells, after just three hours of erythritol exposure at levels in a soda can, showed harmful changes. Key findings of the study:



Lower nitric oxide, which helps widen blood vessels

More endothelin‐1, which narrows them

Less t‐PA, a natural clot-breaker Higher free radical levels, increasing cell damage.

How this may increase stroke risk

With narrower blood vessels, lower clot-fighting ability and more oxidative stress, the stage is set for blocked vessels in the brain. This can lead to strokes. Lab results now match earlier studies in people showing higher erythritol levels are linked to more strokes and heart attacks.

Past studies support this worry

A Cleveland Clinic study with around 4,000 adults in the US and Europe found people with higher blood erythritol levels had more heart attacks and strokes over the next three years.

Other research showed that 30 g of erythritol, like in a pint of sugar-free ice cream, makes blood platelets more likely to form clots.

The significance of this cell study

In human cells exposed to a normal sweetener dose:



Nitric oxide dropped ~20%

Vessel-narrowing endothelin‐1 rose by ~30%

t-PA release after clot challenge was 'markedly blunted' Free radicals nearly doubled

Even one drink may disrupt brain blood vessel health.

Experts urge caution

Dr. DeSouza and first author Auburn Berry stress that their research was in lab cells, not in people. Still, it highlights how seemingly harmless sweeteners can affect cells. They advise reading labels and limiting erythritol use.

Dr. Thomas Holland (not on the study) says it may harm vascular and brain health, especially with regular use. He suggests moderation or choosing natural options like stevia or honey.

What it means for you

Be a bit more vigilant with your food choices. You need to be very careful with what you replace your sugar intake. Check labels: look for 'erythritol' or 'sugar alcohol'. You can limit the drinks and treats that contain erythritol. Always try to choose natural sweeteners, if possible.

In the past, erythritol has been seen as a safe way to enjoy sweet treats without sugar. But new cell research shows it may affect brain blood vessels and raise stroke risk. It's wise to watch your intake and choose healthier alternatives when you can.