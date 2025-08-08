Myopia Pipeline Market Insights Report 2025 Key Players Include Cloudbreak Pharma, Sunhawk Vision Biotech, And Iveena Delivery Systems, With Drugs Like CBT-009, SHJ002, And IVMED 85

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The "Myopia - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides in-depth analysis of 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs for Myopia, detailing clinical and nonclinical stages. It examines therapeutics by product type, stage, and administration route and highlights inactive products. Key players include Cloudbreak Pharma, Sunhawk Vision Biotech, and iVeena Delivery Systems, with drugs like CBT-009, SHJ002, and IVMED 85 in various development phases. The report also covers innovative approaches, collaborations, and treatment trends in Myopia management.

The report delivers in-depth analysis of the current myopia treatment landscape, encompassing over 8 companies and more than 10 pipeline drugs. It provides detailed profiles of these pipeline drugs, categorizing them according to their stage of development, route of administration, and molecule type. The report also sheds light on inactive pipeline products within this field.

As myopia, a widespread vision condition associated with blurred distant vision, sees increasing prevalence globally, particularly among children, the need for early diagnosis and management becomes imperative. Advances in optical and pharmacological treatments, including specialized lenses and prescription eye drops, aim to curb its progression. Public health strategies are also being explored to prevent myopia by encouraging outdoor activities.

The spectrum of myopia ranges from mild to severe, with the potential to lead to serious ocular complications. Understanding its classification by type and severity aids in guiding effective treatment, which can include optical correction, pharmacologic interventions, or lifestyle modifications. The therapeutic landscape for myopia encompasses both non-surgical methods, such as corrective lenses, and surgical options like laser vision correction.

Key products in the pipeline include: CBT-009 by Cloudbreak Pharma, in Phase III, which aims to stabilize atropine in formulations to extend product shelf life, and SHJ002 by Sunhawk Vision Biotech, Inc., in Phase II, designed to modulate scleral remodeling and slow myopia progression. IVMED 85 by iVeena Delivery Systems, Inc., currently in Phase I/II, targets scleral integrity with LOX activation to mitigate axial elongation.

The report's therapeutic assessment section categorizes pipeline drugs based on route of administration and molecule type, including oral, intravenous, and topical modes, among others. It provides insights into recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, and more.

Development activities highlighted in this report include collaborations, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and therapeutic assessments. Queries such as the number of companies engaged in drug development, phase distribution of emerging drugs, and significant collaborations are addressed. The report concludes with an analysis of unmet needs, clinical study statuses, and recent trends in drug development for myopia.

Major players in this domain include Cloudbreak Pharma, Sunhawk Vision Biotech, and iVeena Delivery Systems, among others, with key products being CBT-009, SHJ002, and IVMED 85.

