Turkmenistan And Cyprus Discuss Maritime Transport And Logistics Сooperation
In the course of the dialogue, the Turkmen delegation elucidated
its advancements in maritime infrastructure evolution, underscoring
the significance of the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi as a
pivotal nexus for transport and logistics within the Caspian
basin.
The two parties conducted a comprehensive evaluation of strategic focal points for collaboration, encompassing the capacity building of maritime personnel, synergistic technical engagement, and the formulation of integrated transport initiatives.
Both stakeholders articulated a keen interest in amplifying collaborative efforts and inaugurating innovative initiatives to fortify economic synergies within the maritime and logistics domains.
