Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indonesia Rescuers Search For 23 Missing After Floods

Indonesia Rescuers Search For 23 Missing After Floods


2025-11-04 06:02:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Jakarta: Flash floods in a remote area of Indonesia have left at least 23 people missing, the national disaster management agency said on Tuesday.

The floods, triggered by heavy rain on Saturday, hit two separate parts of Nduga regency in the eastern province of Papua Pegunungan.

As of Tuesday, "23 people are still declared missing by the local disaster agency," including 15 who were swept away by a flash flood while attempting to cross a river, Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the national agency, said in a statement.

"The search and rescue efforts... are ongoing after the flash flood," Abdul said, adding that massive landslides in the area have hampered the operation.

Read Also
  • Typhoon flooding kills 5, strands thousands in central Philippines
  • Vietnam flood death toll rises to 35: disaster agency
  • Thousands evacuated in Vietnam after record rain triggers floods

The annual monsoon season in Indonesia, typically between November and April, often brings landslides, flash floods and water-borne diseases.

Climate change has affected storm patterns, including the length and severity of the season, leading to heavier rain, flash flooding and stronger wind gusts.

At least 18 people died in September when a flood hit Bali - the popular holiday island's worst in a decade, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

In January, floods and landslides in Central Java province killed at least 25 people.

MENAFN04112025000063011010ID1110291811



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search