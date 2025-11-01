Serbians Mark Anniversary Of Deadly Station Collapse With Mass Protests
Participants observed 16 minutes of silence at 11:52 a.m., the exact time of the collapse. Many demonstrators, including students, marched over 100 kilometers from Belgrade to honor the victims and demand accountability.
The 2024 disaster prompted the prime minister's resignation and criminal charges against 13 officials, including a former minister. Under growing pressure, President Aleksandar Vučić issued a rare apology and called for national dialogue on Friday.
An EU-backed corruption investigation into the reconstruction project remains underway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment