Serbians Mark Anniversary Of Deadly Station Collapse With Mass Protests

2025-11-01 03:09:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tens of thousands gathered in Novi Sad on Saturday to commemorate the first anniversary of the railway station roof collapse that killed 16 people - a tragedy that has become a symbol of public outrage over corruption and government negligence, Azernews reports, citing local media.

Participants observed 16 minutes of silence at 11:52 a.m., the exact time of the collapse. Many demonstrators, including students, marched over 100 kilometers from Belgrade to honor the victims and demand accountability.

The 2024 disaster prompted the prime minister's resignation and criminal charges against 13 officials, including a former minister. Under growing pressure, President Aleksandar Vučić issued a rare apology and called for national dialogue on Friday.

An EU-backed corruption investigation into the reconstruction project remains underway.

