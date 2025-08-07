Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


UAE: 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Al Sila, 'Slightly' Felt By Residents

2025-08-07 11:17:06
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A 3.5-magnitude quake was recorded at 12.03am local time, the National Centre of Meteorology said in the early hours of Thursday.

NCM released a statement confirming that the tremor was lightly felt in the area, but had no significant impact.

Take a look at the affected area below:

On Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 2 was recorded in Khor Fakkan, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said. The tremor, which was detected at 8.35pm UAE time, was slightly felt by residents but it had no effect, the authority clarified.

