Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Netherlands Explore Green And Infrastructure Cooperation

Uzbekistan, Netherlands Explore Green And Infrastructure Cooperation


2025-10-03 05:05:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 3 . Continuing his working visit to Europe's business and financial centers, Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, held a series of meetings in the Netherlands to discuss prospects for cooperation in logistics, finance, support for SMEs, renewable energy, and infrastructure, Trend reports.

Particular attention was given to green initiatives in the construction and agricultural sectors, including energy-efficient housing, social infrastructure, innovative agricultural technologies, and the establishment of educational centers for modern greenhouse management.

The outcomes of the meetings confirmed the Netherlands' strong interest in expanding cooperation with Uzbekistan across these key sectors.

Meanwhile, during his European visit, Laziz Kudratov also met with business and financial representatives in Belgium, Germany, and Sweden, engaged with international organizations, and reached new agreements.

MENAFN03102025000187011040ID1110145826

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search