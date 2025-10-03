Uzbekistan, Netherlands Explore Green And Infrastructure Cooperation
Particular attention was given to green initiatives in the construction and agricultural sectors, including energy-efficient housing, social infrastructure, innovative agricultural technologies, and the establishment of educational centers for modern greenhouse management.
The outcomes of the meetings confirmed the Netherlands' strong interest in expanding cooperation with Uzbekistan across these key sectors.
Meanwhile, during his European visit, Laziz Kudratov also met with business and financial representatives in Belgium, Germany, and Sweden, engaged with international organizations, and reached new agreements.
