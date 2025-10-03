Parineeti Chopra Shares Hilarious Banter About Dating Days With Husband Raghav Chadha

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra shared a hilarious glimpse into her married life with husband Raghav Chadha, playfully teasing him about their dating days.

From teasing him about promises to jokingly declaring who's the more romantic partner, Parineeti gave a glimpse of their playful banter on Instagram. Sharing their video, she wrote,“Welcome to my non-existent podcast aka Fake Talk show, where today's special guest is none other than my husband, Mr. Raghav Chadha! Should I make this a regular thing? And honestly tell me - isn't Sir Raghav just the best?” Watch the full video on my Youtube Channel. Link in Bio @raghavchadha88.”

In the video, Parineeti Chopra begins by saying,“Today I'm sitting in a very formal setting because I have a very, very important guest on this fake talk show - Mr. Raghav Chadha.” To which Raghav replies,“You start asking your questions, I'm ready.”

The actress playfully grills him with questions, asking,“When did you make tea for us?” Raghav responds,“You eat mangoes, why do you count the seeds?” Laughing, Parineeti adds,“You know what, when you grow up, you'll have to become a politician.”

She then teases,“The only romantic person in this relationship is... how many times have you made it?” and goes on to ask,“In dating days, what dreams do boys show? And they change after marriage when they make promises.” Raghav quips back,“Politicians' promises are like...” The lighthearted session ends with Parineeti's final playful question:“Where is the turmeric at home?” "While Parineeti makes expressions pointing things out, Raghav laughs and says,“I just saw what you were doing.”

Raghav and Parineeti are all set to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first child together. The couple revealed the happy news on August 25 with a charming Instagram post, featuring a cake adorned with '1+1=3' and a sweet video of them walking hand-in-hand.