Azerbaijan Predicts Major Rise Of Interest In Its Economy From U.S.

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The signing of the peace agenda in the U.S. on August 8 will significantly raise interest in Azerbaijan's economy, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the 2nd National Competition Forum, Trend reports.

"We are observing an increase in the competitiveness of entrepreneurs as a result of the economic reforms carried out under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The signing of the peace agenda in the US will also significantly increase interest in the country's economy. Specifically, a number of points will emerge from regional integration," he explained.

The minister noted that the main strength of economic policy is the non-oil and gas sector.

"The non-oil sector grew by 6.7 percent from 2021 through 2024. Of course, we are always looking for ways to accelerate this," he mentioned.

Jabbarov emphasized that non-oil exports have doubled in the last six years.