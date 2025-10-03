Actor, Director Umapathy Ramaiah's Film Featuring Natty In The Lead Goes On Floors

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actor–director Umapathy Ramaiah, who impressed audiences with his directorial film 'Raja Kili', has now begun work on his next film, which began here in the city with a traditional pooja on Friday.

The film, which is being produced by Kannan Ravi Groups in association with Gantaraa Studios, is yet to be titled and is being tentatively referred to as Production Number 6.

The film will be a political satire laced with humour and entertainment.

The film features Natty Subramaniam in the lead role, alongside a powerhouse ensemble including Umapathy Ramaiah's father Thambi Ramaiah, Shrrita Rao, Chandini Tamilarasan, Viji Chandrasekar, Vadivukkarasi, Ilavarasu, M.S. Bhaskar, Kingsley, John Vijay, Aadukalam Naren, VJ Andrews, Sathyan,Jawa Sunderasan (Chaams), Kingkong and Devi Magesh.

The film has triggered huge interest in film buff as it will mark the first-ever collaboration between Natty Subramaniam and Thambi Ramaiah.

Speaking about the film, Producer Kannan Ravi said,“This film is a political satire that reflects contemporary situations with humour. Umapathy has already proved his versatility as a filmmaker. When he narrated this script, we found it to be instantly engrossing. Natty Subramaniam has emerged as a content-driven star and a producer-friendly actor, ensuring strong trade reception. It is an honour to work with National Award winners like Thambi Ramaiah and M.S. Bhaskar, along with such a talented cast. We are delighted to begin this journey today.”

Director Umapathy Ramaiah said,“It's a privilege to collaborate with Kannan Ravi, whose passion for cinema makes him a true asset to the industry. This film will be an entertainer rooted in realism and humour. It's great to have Natty sir playing the protagonist. Just a few minutes into the narration, he instantly agreed to do this film, which gave me immense satisfaction. At the same time, it brought upon me a sense of responsibility to ensure we make the film as narrated. We have begun the shoot and are working towards wrapping it at the earliest.”

A unique highlight of this film is that it is being made by the dad-son duo. While actor Thambi Ramaiah has penned the story and dialogues for this film, his son Umapathy is directing it.

Cinematography for the film is by P G Muthaiah while music is by Darbuka Siva. Thangamani will be in charge of editing while Sandy will be in charge of the film's choreography. Magesh Mathew has come onboard as the film's stunt choreographer.