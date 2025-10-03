1St Test: Jurel, Jadeja's Fifties Swell India's Lead To 164 Runs At Tea Against West Indies

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (IANS) Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja struck unbeaten fifties to help India extend their lead to 164 runs at tea on day two of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

At tea, India reached 326/4 in 96 overs, with Jurel and Jadeja unbeaten on 68 and 50, respectively, with their unbroken 108-run stand steering the hosts into a commanding position.

The session began with a brief window of hope for the West Indies as Jomel Warrican removed centurion KL Rahul for exactly 100 in the very first over after lunch. Rahul's dismissal – of being caught at cover attempting a loose drive - was reminiscent of his lapse in the Hyderabad Test against England in 2024, a moment that had turned the tide in that match.

But this time, India didn't let the momentum slip, thanks to Jurel, who peppered the square of the off-side region with boundaries. Jadeja, meanwhile, launched four sixes off Warrican by using his feet to neutralise the left-arm spinner's threat.

Jurel, getting a chance to play due to Rishabh Pant being injured, showcased a blend of composure and class while handling both reverse swing and spin with maturity. His defence was tested by Jayden Seales, who found movement with the older ball, but he held firm, and grew in confidence after surviving an lbw appeal.

West Indies' decision to delay the second new ball raised eyebrows, as persisting with the old ball allowed India to dictate terms.

Warrican offered variations and challenged the batters with changes in pace and trajectory. But Jadeja's footwork and aggression kept him at bay. Jurel, fresh off a 140 against Australia A, looked every bit a solid batter in his strokeplay and defence, as 108 runs came off the second session for the loss of Rahul.

With six wickets in hand and two set batters at the crease on a pitch showing signs of crumbling, India will look to accelerate post-tea. West Indies, who have still held back from taking the new ball, need a breakthrough soon to prevent the game from going out of their reach.

Brief Scores: West Indies 162 in 44.1 overs (Justin Greaves 32; Mohammed Siraj 4-40) lead India 326/4 in 96 overs (KL Rahul 100, Dhruv Jurel 68 not out; Roston Chase 2-63, Jayden Seales 1-46) by 164 runs