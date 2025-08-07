403
Protecting Sea Turtles On Qatar's Beaches: Ongoing Efforts To Preserve Biodiversity
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sea turtles are among important wildlife species that play a pivotal role in maintaining the balance of marine ecosystems. However, these magnificent creatures, which have roamed the seas and oceans since the age of the dinosaurs, are now facing unprecedented challenges threatening their survival, due to climate change, pollution, and increasing human activities along shorelines.
Environmental authorities in Qatar have given significant attention to the protection of sea turtles, particularly during nesting seasons that occur annually on certain Qatari beaches. This attention comes as part of a comprehensive national strategy aimed at preserving biodiversity and ensuring the sustainability of wildlife. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Department of Wildlife Development, is making concerted efforts to protect sea turtles through monitoring, protection, and breeding programmes.
The State of Qatar also places great importance in its strategy on protecting endangered species, by monitoring rare terrestrial and sea species, which are considered national treasures for the country and for future generations.
In 1982, the Hawksbill Sea Turtle was listed as an endangered species on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. In an early response, Qatar launched the Sea Turtle Protection Project back in 2003.
According to the MECC, this project is considered one of the pioneering initiatives in the field of marine species conservation. It aims to protect this species along the northern coasts of the country, including locations such as: Ras Laffan, Huwailah, Al Jassasiya, Fuwayrit, Al Ghariyah, Al Mafyar, and the islands of Umm Tais, Rukn, Shraoh, and Halul.
The project includes several measures such as: relocating nests to protect them from high tides, monitoring nest temperatures, placing tracking devices on some turtles, collecting DNA samples for analysis, and regional co-operation to track turtle movements among Gulf countries.
Biology consultant at the MECC Nada Ahmed al-Jumaili told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the MECC launches the turtle nesting season annually, usually from early April to late June, through beach cleaning and rehabilitation campaigns on key beaches like Fuwayrit. She emphasised that these campaigns see wide participation from volunteers, in collaboration with Qatar University and QatarEnergy, reflecting the sense of community partnership in protecting the marine environment.
She said that the Ministry has launched the Sea Turtle Protection Project in 2003 as a long-term initiative with a special focus on the critically endangered Hawksbill Sea Turtles, adding that the project included various measures such as closing beaches during nesting season, relocating nests to safe areas, collecting environmental data, tagging, DNA sampling, and satellite tracking of turtles.
Al-Jumaili noted that between 2020 and 2025, the national team successfully relocated around 1,000 nests to safe locations and released more than 87,000 hatchlings into the sea, an environmental and scientific achievement reflecting the country's commitment to biodiversity conservation.
She added that Qatar's northeastern coasts and marine islands are key nesting grounds for the Hawksbill Sea Turtles (Eretmochelys imbricata), which are classified globally as“Critically Endangered” according to the IUCN Red List.
Al-Jumaili pointed out that Green Turtles are frequently observed in Qatari waters, although they do not nest locally, while other species such as Leatherback, Loggerhead, and Olive Ridley turtles are rarely seen in the area.
She added that the MECC shuts down some beaches, such as Fuwayrit and Ras Laffan, during the nesting and hatching seasons, with environmental monitoring teams conducting regular patrols to track nesting activity, and relocating nests threatened by tides or human activity to safe areas within designated hatcheries. Talking to QNA, Jumaili indicated that scientific research teams record a range of vital indicators, such as nest temperature, egg number, and hatchling weight. They also implement strict protocols prohibiting harm to turtle hatchlings. Field teams accompany the hatchlings upon their release to ensure their safety.
The biology consultant at MECC confirmed that the key challenges facing the Ministry in protecting sea turtles are the exposure of eggs and hatchlings to predation by foxes, birds, and other predators; human encroachment and coastal activities that affect nesting sites; coastal erosion resulting from climate change; turtle entanglement in fishing nets or boat accidents; marine pollution, especially plastic waste; and temperature fluctuations and their impact on hatching rates.
On the other hand, al-Jumaili explained that the MECC has a strong scientific partnership with the Environmental Science Center (ESC) at Qatar University and QatarEnergy, where advanced research programmes are implemented, including environmental monitoring, genetic studies, labelling, and climate impact studies. She stressed that these efforts contribute to supporting regional databases and enhancing scientific co-operation with Gulf countries in the field of marine biodiversity conservation.
The biology consultant at MECC highlighted that the community plays a pivotal role in protecting turtles. Hundreds of volunteers participate during each nesting season in beach clean-up campaigns, nest monitoring, awareness campaigns, and rehabilitation efforts, alongside teams from the Ministry.
She added that school students and local participants are invited to attend turtle hatchling release events, educational lectures, and awareness sessions, fostering a sense of environmental responsibility among the public. She also explained that the Ministry encourages the public to report sightings of turtles or stranded individuals through the MECC's hotline 16066.
Al-Jumaili concluded her remarks to QNA by emphasising that protecting sea turtles in Qatar is not just an environmental conservation initiative, but rather the protection of a living symbol of Qatar's marine heritage. She stated that every turtle plays a vital role in maintaining the balance of the marine ecosystem, as hawksbill turtles contribute to the preservation of coral reefs, and green turtles help maintain the health of seagrass beds.
She reaffirmed that by respecting nesting beaches, avoiding disturbance during the breeding season, participating in clean-up campaigns, and reporting sightings, every citizen and visitor can contribute to ensuring that these magnificent creatures continue to thrive on Qatar's coasts and preserving Qatar's natural heritage for future generations.
The MECC announced the conclusion of the 2025 nesting season for hawksbill sea turtles in Qatar, which ran from March 31 to the end of July. The season saw the release of 8,213 hatchlings into their natural habitat. This season saw 219 turtles nest in eight main locations: Fuwayrit, Ras Rakan, Ras Laffan, Sharaoua, Umm Tais, Al Ghariya, Al Maroona, and Al Khor.
Last month, the MECC organised an awareness event as part of the conservation project. The event focused on the importance of protecting hawksbill sea turtles and highlighted the environmental role of the Fuwayrit Reserve, which accounts for approximately 90% of turtle nesting sites in Qatar, making it a critical area for the conservation of this species.
The event included direct interaction with environmental teams, introducing participants to environmental monitoring and follow-up mechanisms, field demonstrations of nest relocation methods, and awareness programmes for school students and visitors.
According to marine life experts, the protection of sea turtles in Qatar represents an advanced model for balancing development and environmental protection, and reflects the country's commitment to protecting its natural resources and biodiversity.
