Vertigo Pipeline Insight 2025: Novel Drug Classes And Central Mechanism Targets Drive Innovation Delveinsight

The vertigo treatment pipeline is steadily advancing, with numerous companies exploring novel therapies targeting its complex causes. Common in older adults, vertigo is often managed with vestibular suppressants or antiemetics, which provide only short-term relief. Growing demand for targeted, disease-modifying treatments is driving continued R&D in both central and peripheral vestibular pathway modulation.

DelveInsight's“ Vertigo – Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” highlights the growing momentum in drug development focused on vestibular disorders, particularly in conditions such as Ménière's disease, vestibular migraine, and bilateral vestibulopathy. Companies are leveraging advances in neuropharmacology and inner ear biology to explore diverse therapeutic strategies. Drug candidates such as betahistine analogs, neurokinin receptor antagonists, selective serotonin receptor modulators, and sodium channel blockers are showing promise in early to mid-stage clinical trials. Several pipeline assets are designed to act on central nervous system targets involved in vestibular compensation and sensory mismatch processing.

Among the most advanced candidates is SENS-401 (Aeglea BioTherapeutics), initially developed for sudden sensorineural hearing loss but also evaluated for vestibular balance disorders. Another notable candidate is SPI-1005 (ebselen), developed by Sound Pharmaceuticals, which modulates oxidative stress and inflammation in the inner ear. Efforts are also underway to evaluate non-invasive vestibular rehabilitation technologies in combination with pharmacologic agents, with an aim to enhance neural plasticity and functional recovery in chronic vertigo patients.

As the understanding of vestibular dysfunction deepens, the 2025 pipeline reflects a strategic shift from generic symptomatic agents toward mechanism-specific drugs with neuroprotective or restorative potential. Regulatory designations such as Fast Track and orphan drug status are helping accelerate development in niche subtypes like Ménière's disease. With a blend of CNS-focused candidates and inner ear-targeted therapies in the pipeline, the coming years may see a meaningful transformation in the clinical management of vertigo and related disorders.

. In March 2025, A pilot study called ED‐VeRT, conducted in an Emergency Department setting, found that vestibular rehabilitation therapy (VRT) significantly eased dizziness and improved discharge outcomes compared to usual care, marking a promising nonpharmacological intervention.

. In December 2024, Sound Pharmaceuticals announced that its Phase III trial (STOPMD-3) of SPI-1005 (ebselen) met its co-primary efficacy endpoints for improving hearing loss and speech discrimination in patients with Meniere's Disease. MD is a chronic inner ear disorder causing hearing loss, tinnitus, and episodes of vertigo, with no current FDA-approved treatments.

. In September 2024, Spiral Therapeutics announced the successful completion of a Phase 1b/2a trial for SPT‐2101-a long‐acting dexamethasone gel delivered via their MICS platform. The results demonstrated significant reductions in vertigo days for Menière's disease, using a minimally invasive delivery directly to the inner ear.

Vertigo Overview

Vertigo is a type of dizziness characterized by the false sensation that you or your surroundings are spinning or moving, even when there is no actual movement. It is not a condition itself but a symptom of various underlying disorders, most commonly involving the inner ear (vestibular system) or parts of the brain that control balance and spatial orientation. People with vertigo often experience nausea, vomiting, imbalance, and difficulty walking.

Common causes include benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), Ménière's disease, vestibular neuritis, and migraines. Less commonly, vertigo may be linked to neurological conditions such as stroke or multiple sclerosis. Treatment depends on the cause and may include vestibular rehabilitation exercises, medications to reduce symptoms, or procedures like the Epley maneuver for BPPV. In some cases, lifestyle changes or surgery may be necessary to manage chronic or severe vertigo.

Vertigo Treatment Analysis: Drug Profile

AM-125: Auris Medical

Auris Medical is developing AM-125, an intranasal formulation of betahistine, for the treatment of vertigo. Unlike oral betahistine, AM-125 bypasses first-pass metabolism, potentially enhancing both efficacy and tolerability. Betahistine is a small-molecule drug that functions as a partial H1 receptor agonist and H3 receptor antagonist, promoting increased blood flow in the cochlear, vestibular, and cerebral regions. It also supports vestibular compensation and reduces neuronal firing in the vestibular nuclei. The goal of AM-125 is to help restore balance in vertigo patients. The drug is currently in Phase 2 clinical development.

Seliforant: Sensorion

Seliforant (formerly SENS-111) is an investigational histamine H4 receptor antagonist being developed by Sensorion for the symptomatic treatment of vertigo episodes. As the first drug of its class under clinical evaluation for this purpose, Seliforant acts via neuromodulation of sensorineural inner ear cell function. It is a small molecule designed for oral or injectable administration and is currently being tested in a Phase 2 clinical trial.

