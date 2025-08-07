Boss Laser Calls For More Accessible Skills Training In Modern Manufacturing

MENAFN - GetNews)



Boss Laser, Sanford, FL, USA Feature Interview, Company Founder Urges Industry to Invest in Education and Long-Term Support

Boss Laser, the Florida-based manufacturer of CO2 and fibre laser machines, is using its recent feature interview to raise awareness about the growing need for hands-on skills training and accessible technology education in the manufacturing and maker industries.

In the interview, company founder Daniel Fox reflected on the company's journey-from filling a gap in the laser equipment market to supporting over 10,000 customers, including small businesses, military branches, and top-tier universities. Now, Fox is calling for wider industry support to help more people-especially students, tradespeople, and entrepreneurs-get the tools and training they need to succeed.

“Too many people buy machines and have no idea where to begin,” said Fox.“We can't expect the next generation of creators and engineers to thrive without access to practical training and real-world support.”

Bridging the Skills Gap Through Support, Not Just Sales

Boss Laser's approach has always been service-first. The company integrates installation, training, and lifetime technical support into every machine purchase. This comes from years of seeing clients struggle with under-supported equipment and confusing systems.

“We realised early on that our job didn't end with the sale,” Fox explained.“Serving our clients-really serving them-meant helping them learn and grow long after the machine arrived.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, there are currently over 600,000 unfilled manufacturing jobs in the country, many due to lack of technical training. Meanwhile, makerspaces and vocational programmes often lack modern equipment or industry-aligned instruction.

Who Needs This Support? Everyone from Students to Startups

Boss Laser's customer base includes a wide range-from local sign shops and DIY hobbyists to Ivy League labs and all five U.S. military branches. Yet, the needs are often the same: accessible tools, meaningful training, and a team to call when something breaks.

“Some of the best ideas and innovations come from garages and classrooms, not corporate labs,” said Fox.“But only if people have the right tools-and know how to use them.”

What the Industry Can Do

Fox hopes more companies in the equipment and technology sectors will step up-not just to innovate, but to educate.

“It's time for us as manufacturers to rethink our role,” he said.“Yes, we build machines. But we also build futures. That starts with support and access.”

He encourages business owners, educators, and tradespeople to:



Share knowledge with local schools, trade groups, and maker communities

Volunteer time or equipment to STEM and vocational programmes

Ask hard questions before buying:“What training is included? Will you be there after the sale?” Encourage feedback and customer input to improve tools and workflows

Equip, Educate, Empower

The company believes that empowering users through service and education is the most sustainable path forward for the industry.

“Don't wait for someone to hand you the perfect solution,” said Fox.“Start with what you have, learn everything you can, and keep building. There's more support out there than you think-but we all need to play a part in making it more accessible.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Boss Laser

Founded in 2012, Boss Laser is a U.S.-based manufacturer of CO2 and fibre laser engraving, marking, and cutting machines. With a focus on value, reliability, and lifetime customer support, Boss Laser serves clients across sectors including education, defence, aerospace, creative industries, and small business.

