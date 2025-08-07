Emaar Development Reported 37% Growth In Property Sales Reaching To AED 40.6 Billion (US$ 11 Billion) Backlog Increases By 59% To AED 117.7 Billion (US$ 32 Billion) In The First Half Of 2025



Revenue increased by 35% to AED 10 billion (US$ 2.7 billion)

EBITDA increased by 47% to AED 5 billion (US$ 1.4 billion), at a healthy 50% margin Net Profit before tax increased by 50% to AED 5.5 billion (US$ 1.5 billion); a net margin of 55%.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – August 2025: Emaar Development PJSC (DFM: EMAARDEV), the UAE's premier build-to-sell property development company and majority-owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties PJSC (DFM: EMAAR), delivered strong results in first half of 2025 (January to June), demonstrating sustained operational strength and market leadership.



Sales Growth: Emaar Development achieved property sales of AED 40.6 billion (US$ 11 billion); compared to AED 29.7 billion (US$ 8.1 billion) during first half of 2024 (January to June), an increase of 37%. This growth is supported by the successful launch of 25 new projects across key masterplans during first half of 2025, reinforcing Emaar's dominant market position.

Backlog Growth: Enhanced by record sales during first half of 2025, revenue backlog has now increased to AED 117.7 billion (US$ 32 billion) as of 30 June 2025; an increase of 59% compared to the same period last year, indicating a significant increase in revenue in the forthcoming years.

Revenue Growth: Emaar Development recorded Revenue of AED 10 billion (US$ 2.7 billion) in first half of 2025, a 35% increase compared to first half of 2024.

Profitability: The company recorded Net Profit (before tax) of AED 5.5 billion (US$ 1.5 billion); an increase of 50% as compared to first half of 2024, supported by operational efficiencies and robust project execution.

Customer Satisfaction: Emaar continues its commitment to delivering exceptional quality and enhancing customer satisfaction, reinforcing trust and long-term relationships. Sustainability: The company advances its sustainable development practices, focusing on energy efficiency, resource management, and environmental responsibility.

Key Highlights of the Results:

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, stated:“Our results for first half of 2025 demonstrate the resilience and dynamism in a competitive market. Beyond financial metrics, we remain dedicated to elevating lifestyles and creating communities where people can truly grow. Our innovation-driven approach and customer-centric focus continue to be key pillars of our success.”

He added:“Rather than reacting to market shifts, Emaar is actively shaping what the future of urban living looks like. By blending visionary design with sustainability and cutting-edge technology, we are creating spaces that reflect the aspirations of today and the possibilities of tomorrow, and this is how we turn growth into legacy.”

About Emaar Development PJSC:

Emaar Development is a developer of prime residential and commercial build-to-sell (BTS) assets in the UAE. The company is behind iconic freehold master-planned communities in Dubai, including Emirates Living, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Hills Estate, Emaar South, Rashid Yachts & Marina, The Valley, The Oasis, Emaar Beachfront and Grand Polo Club and Resort. It has delivered over 77,500 residential units since 2002. The company has a sales backlog of AED 117.7 billion. It is a high cash flow generating business, highlighting the company's robust fundamentals with over 45,500 residential units under development to be delivered.