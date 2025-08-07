Emaar Development Reported 37% Growth In Property Sales Reaching To AED 40.6 Billion (US$ 11 Billion) Backlog Increases By 59% To AED 117.7 Billion (US$ 32 Billion) In The First Half Of 2025
-
Revenue increased by 35% to AED 10 billion (US$ 2.7 billion)
EBITDA increased by 47% to AED 5 billion (US$ 1.4 billion), at a healthy 50% margin
Net Profit before tax increased by 50% to AED 5.5 billion (US$ 1.5 billion); a net margin of 55%.
Key Highlights of the Results:
-
Sales Growth: Emaar Development achieved property sales of AED 40.6 billion (US$ 11 billion); compared to AED 29.7 billion (US$ 8.1 billion) during first half of 2024 (January to June), an increase of 37%. This growth is supported by the successful launch of 25 new projects across key masterplans during first half of 2025, reinforcing Emaar's dominant market position.
Backlog Growth: Enhanced by record sales during first half of 2025, revenue backlog has now increased to AED 117.7 billion (US$ 32 billion) as of 30 June 2025; an increase of 59% compared to the same period last year, indicating a significant increase in revenue in the forthcoming years.
Revenue Growth: Emaar Development recorded Revenue of AED 10 billion (US$ 2.7 billion) in first half of 2025, a 35% increase compared to first half of 2024.
Profitability: The company recorded Net Profit (before tax) of AED 5.5 billion (US$ 1.5 billion); an increase of 50% as compared to first half of 2024, supported by operational efficiencies and robust project execution.
Customer Satisfaction: Emaar continues its commitment to delivering exceptional quality and enhancing customer satisfaction, reinforcing trust and long-term relationships.
Sustainability: The company advances its sustainable development practices, focusing on energy efficiency, resource management, and environmental responsibility.
Emaar Development is a developer of prime residential and commercial build-to-sell (BTS) assets in the UAE. The company is behind iconic freehold master-planned communities in Dubai, including Emirates Living, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Hills Estate, Emaar South, Rashid Yachts & Marina, The Valley, The Oasis, Emaar Beachfront and Grand Polo Club and Resort. It has delivered over 77,500 residential units since 2002. The company has a sales backlog of AED 117.7 billion. It is a high cash flow generating business, highlighting the company's robust fundamentals with over 45,500 residential units under development to be delivered.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Coinprop Launches Crypto Prop Firm For Serious Traders
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What's Possible With CARV's AI Stack
- MEXC Ventures Invests In Triv, Indonesia's Leading Crypto Exchange, At $200 Million Valuation To Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment